AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Clemson Georgia Football Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws from the pocket during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

ATLANTA — The first Associated Press top 25 poll of the regular season will be released on Tuesday afternoon after college football’s opening weekend wrapped up Monday night.

Some teams that were expected to dominate their first games did, while others fell well short of preseason expectations.

The AP poll media panel is made up of 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 in Week The complete AP poll final votes can be found here Tuesday afternoon.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Ole Miss
  5. Alabama
  6. Oregon
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Missouri
  10. USC
  11. Miami (Fla.)
  12. Utah
  13. Michigan
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Tennessee
  16. Kansas State
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Arizona
  19. LSU
  20. Kansas
  21. North Carolina State
  22. Iowa
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. Louisville
  25. Clemson

SEC GameDay on 2 premieres August 31st

