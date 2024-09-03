AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — The first Associated Press top 25 poll of the regular season will be released on Tuesday afternoon after college football’s opening weekend wrapped up Monday night.

Some teams that were expected to dominate their first games did, while others fell well short of preseason expectations.

The AP poll media panel is made up of 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 in Week The complete AP poll final votes can be found here Tuesday afternoon.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Georgia Ohio State Texas Ole Miss Alabama Oregon Notre Dame Penn State Missouri USC Miami (Fla.) Utah Michigan Oklahoma Tennessee Kansas State Oklahoma State Arizona LSU Kansas North Carolina State Iowa Georgia Tech Louisville Clemson

SEC GameDay on 2 premieres August 31st

