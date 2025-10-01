Ammo factory, 120 jobs coming to south Georgia

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Wednesday that a bullet and ammunition manufacturer will be coming to Georgia, bringing investment and new jobs.

According to the governor’s office, Underwood Ammo will invest $41 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Effingham County, Georgia, creating 120 new jobs.

The facility will be located at Savannah Portside International Park, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and hiring to start in 2027.

Underwood Ammo, a U.S.-based manufacturer of handgun and rifle ammunition, aims to expand its operations and better serve its customers through this investment.

“Georgia is the nation’s premier destination for manufacturers, including the defense and sporting sectors,” Kemp said in a statement. “This sector has made several key investments in our state in recent years, with companies like Underwood Ammo creating quality jobs and investing in our communities like Effingham County.”

“Our focus has always been on growth to better serve our customers, and this investment in Effingham County positions us for long-term success,” Kevin Underwood, CEO and Founder of Underwood Ammo, said.

“I want to thank the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority for their dedication and hard work in bringing opportunities like this to our citizens,” the county’s District One Commissioner, Forrest Floyd, said, welcoming the investment.

Chairman Matt Saxon of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority said the project would contribute to the diversity of available jobs and the strength of the local industrial community.

“This project came together with the support of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Electric Cities of Georgia,” Saxon said.

Similarly, Commissioner Pat Wilson of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, highlighted the state’s supportive business environment and skilled workforce as key factors in attracting Underwood Ammo’s investment.

“We look forward to partnering with Underwood Ammo as they grow in Georgia,” Wilson said.

The new facility by Underwood Ammo is expected to bolster Effingham County’s economy by providing new job opportunities and enhancing the local industrial landscape, according to officials.

