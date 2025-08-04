Amazon ‘exploring’ more data center potential in GA, buys nearly 1,000 acres of land near I-75

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — After an community information session and public hearing, the Lamar County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a plan for Amazon to develop a nearly 1,000 acre site on the west side of Interstate 75.

Amazon Data Services, a subsidiary of the larger Amazon company, bought the 984.89 acre site on July 25, according to officials.

Following the sale, the Lamar County Joint Planning Commission held a community information session and a public hearing.

Afterward, the Board of Commissioners voted to approve the rezoning application for the site, though Commission Chairman Ryran Traylor said there were specific recommendations made for doing so.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

In a statement shared by Traylor with Channel 2 Action News, the commission chair said the property is “strategically located off High Falls Park Road near Exit 198, offering access for industrial use due to its proximity to the interstate.”

A pre-construction meeting with county officials is supposed to happen soon and Amazon is expected to provide development details and “clarify their plans, providing greater insight into the nature and scope of their project,” according to Traylor.

While details were not immediately available about the use of the site, the company said there was potential for a data center to be developed in Lamar County.

Speaking to Channel 2 Action News, an Amazon spokesman said “We are constantly evaluating new locations based on customer demand. We recently purchased land in Lamar County, Georgia and are performing due diligence in exploring possible data center locations.”

Moving forward, the potential data center would be roughly an hour south of Atlanta, based on the location of High Falls Park Road.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group