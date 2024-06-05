Local

All lanes back open after big rig fire cleanup causes closures on I-20 in Douglasville

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Big rig fire clean up I-20

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Triple Team Traffic says all lanes are now open after a big rig fire cleanup in Douglas County.

On Wednesday afternoon, Triple Team Traffic issued a “GRIDLOCK ALERT” in Douglasville on Interstate 20 westbound of Highway 92 at exit 37.

Only one lane was open.

Triple Team Traffic Chopper flew over the scene of the fire rig cleanup on Wednesday afternoon.

The traffic jam started at Fulton Industrial Boulevard at exit 49.

Triple Team Traffic suggested that drivers take Highway 78 or Highway 166.

There are no details on injuries or the cause of the fire.

Triple Team Traffic said while lanes are back open, delays still remain.

