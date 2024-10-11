Agriculture across south Georgia, central Florida takes a one-two punch with Helene, Milton

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta State Farmers Market in Clayton County is full of fresh produce. A good portion of it is Georgia-grown, but in the months to come, much of it may not be.

“What we’re most afraid of in Georgia will be any type of loss of market share. Anytime we have a hit in Georgia, there are competitors out there looking to step in and fill that void,” Will Bentley, a rancher and President of the Georgia Agribusiness Council said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday he showed Channel 2 Action News some pictures he took in south Georgia of the farm damage caused by Hurricane Helene. He says it has topped $6 billion dollars.

He says agriculture in Florida took the same kind of punishment from Hurricane Milton.

“That Central Florida corridor where it went is a huge farming area. Once you get off the coast it’s mostly agriculture,” Bentley said to Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bentley says in the global market we now live in, produce destroyed by those hurricanes will be shipped in from somewhere else. Some are from Central and South America.

Less competition could temporarily lead to higher prices at the supermarket. He says Georgia pecans, citrus, and timber could be hurt for years depending on how many trees were destroyed. Losses to seasonal row crops are more short-term.

“They’re going to be back. They’re fighting hard. They’re already starting to replant and get back in the fields so they can continue to feed people,” Bentley said.

There is a Georgia Hurricane Relief Fund to help the state’s farmers. Learn more by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

North Carolina city rebuilds after devastation from Hurricane Helene

©2024 Cox Media Group