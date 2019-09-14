0 After violent high school fight, students spread messages of positivity

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - After news and video of a violent fight at a Barrow County high school spread like wildfire on social media, several students banded together to remind students that their school is a welcoming community.

Last week, video circulated of a fight at Winder-Barrow High School that left 17-year-old Iris Narens with a skull fracture. Numerous parents reached out to Channel 2 Action News to express their concerns about bullying at the school. Police later determined the incident was isolated and Narens was the aggressor. The other girl in the fight has not been identified.

On Friday, Winder-Barrow High School posted photos of the messages that greeted students as they walked into school that morning.

On Saturday, the Barrow County Sheriff's Department posted the series of photos and a message on its Facebook page originally written by student Allison Cooper. (The post has since been deleted.)

"In light of some negativity happening around our school and the media we have received because of it, as the students of Winder-Barrow High School, we took spreading positivity into our own hands," Cooper wrote in the original post. "Thursday evening, a group of us stayed and wrote positive and empowering messages all over every main entrance of our school with sidewalk chalk."

Photos of the chalk drawings include messages like: "You are loved. You are beautiful. You are important." and "Hey you! Yes, you! You're beautiful!"

"There's a lot of good that happens in the halls of WBHS and two people do not define the other 2000," Cooper wrote.

Cooper finished the post by encouraging local news organizations to spread the story "make this go viral instead of the tiniest negative that goes around our halls."

Channel 2 Action News contacted the Sheriff's Department and reached out to Cooper for comment but hasn't heard back.

