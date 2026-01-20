Gov. Kemp says state is ready for any wintry weather that may happen this weekend

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp says emergency management is keeping a close eye on the potential winter weather coming this weekend.

Kemp told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot they were ready for the snow this past weekend, and they’ll be ready for whatever comes next weekend.

“No, never too soon to worry about the weather. I can tell you we had the whole team ready this past weekend,” Kemp said.

He said last weekend’s Middle and South Georgia snow was a good dress rehearsal for what could happen in North Georgia this weekend.

But agencies like GEMA and GDOT say we’re still too far away to know what that winter weather is going to look like, and until they do, they won’t know how to proceed.

The picture and the forecasts should become clearer in the coming days and hours. Either way, Kemp said they’ll be ready.

“We’re already looking at next weekend. We’ll be prepared, treating roads, having teams ready, you know. Hopefully, we get snow, and not ice, but you know [GEAM] Director Lamb and the rest of our team is on it,”

Ellio spoke with GDTO on Tuesday as well.

They’re waiting for a National Weather Service update on Wednesday afternoon to see what steps they’ll need to take to keep Georgia roads safe and open.

