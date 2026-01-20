Man opens fire after fight in downtown Atlanta restaurant; woman shot multiple times

ATLANTA — A man returned to a restaurant with a gun after a fight Tuesday morning and started shooting, according to a witness.

Atlanta police said the shooting suspect had a dispute with one or more people at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street NW. Officers responded just before 8 a.m.

The suspect is in custody, and a female victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that the woman was shot multiple times.

The scene is blocks away from the Georgia State campus, and university police officers were in the area and heard gunfire.

They said they found the suspect leaving the building with the gun in hand when they arrived and took the suspect into custody without incident, APD said.

Investigators said a man at the restaurant was the intended victim but was not injured. No other victims or suspects were located.

Police took the suspect to Public Safety Headquarters for processing, and multiple charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

