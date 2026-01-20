Man wanted for questioning after dropping off woman’s body at Georgia hospital

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are asking for help finding a man they want to question in a suspicious death from Monday.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Michael Lee Harrelson, who is accused of dropping off a woman’s body at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta and then took off.

Investigators said Harrelson went into the ER asking for help. A nurse went with him out of his car, where they found the woman slumped over in the front passenger side seat, unconscious and not breathing, according to an incident report obtained by WRDW-TV.

Once the woman was brought inside, Harrelson took off.

The woman has been identified as Selena Johnson, 41, from Hephzibah, WJBF-TV reported. Deputies said she was identified through fingerprints. for

Investigators have not said how Harrelson is tied to Johnson at this point.

He also has active arrest warrants for unrelated cases.

Harrelson is 5’ 6” and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

