Winter weather risk increasing this weekend as temperatures drop

ATLANTA — Cold and dry conditions are expected across the area this afternoon, with high temperatures climbing only into the mid-40s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan says changes will arrive late Wednesday as a more active weather pattern develops.

Showers are expected to move in tomorrow night, with periods of rain continuing through Friday. Despite the unsettled weather, temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing through the end of the work week.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the evolving forecast throughout the week LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Monahan says confidence is increasing among forecasters that parts of the region could see winter weather this weekend. The risk for significant impacts from freezing rain, sleet, and snow is trending upward.

By Saturday, temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day, dropping to near or below freezing as precipitation moves into the area.

That timing raises concerns for hazardous travel conditions, especially if rain transitions to wintry precipitation.

At this point, it is still too early to determine exact timing, precipitation types, or accumulation amounts. Severe Weather Team 2 says details will become clearer as the weekend approaches.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2026 Cox Media Group