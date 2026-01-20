Thieves tear through 18 cars in 10 minutes searching for weapons, police say

ATLANTA — A group of metro Atlanta neighbors are sending a warning about gun thefts. They said thieves are stealing weapons out of locked cars in their gated garage with security cameras watching.

On Jan. 7, police said thieves broke into 18 cars at the Atlantic North Highland apartment complex on Highland Ave. in the city’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

The police calculated that the break-ins happened in a span of 10 minutes from 4:00 am to 4:10 am.

Channel 2's Courtney Francisco spoke with a victim who spotted the suspects scattering.

