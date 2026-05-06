After federal cuts, Georgia non-profit fundraising to transport seniors to doctor’s visits

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County non-profit is fundraising to have more available to help get seniors from home to medical appointments and back.

According to Fayette Senior Services, federal transportation funding has gone dry and the “significant reduction” is having a big impact on their ability to help the county’s seniors in need.

FSS said reliable transportation for older adults is a lifeline to get to medical appointments, dialysis and other essential services.

Due to funding changes from the federal government, the non-profit said they have a $90,000 deficit.

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The organization said many of the seniors they serve are facing steep increases for what they pay for rides to make those appointments.

“In some cases, clients are paying up to 5x more than they did just months ago,” FSS said in a statement. “These rising costs are simply not sustainable for those on very limited incomes.”

To donate to Fayette Senior Services, the organization is asking people to come by in-person to their Fayetteville location at 4 Center Drive or Peachtree City at 203 McIntosh Trail.

Interested donors can also mail checks to the Center Drive location with the memo line “Transportation Fundraiser” or make donations over the phone by calling 770-461-0813.

To learn more about the services offered by FSS, head online here.

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