Georgia woman accused of stealing 93-year-old’s car, using credit card for personal expenses

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman was charged with criminally taking advantage of a 93-year-old woman in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Karen Dolores Dobbs-Gresham, 61 of Sautee-Nacoochee, was charged with financially exploiting her elderly friend by stealing her vehicle and using the victim’s bank accounts and credit cards for personal expenses.

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Deputies said the victim reported Dobbs-Gresham to Adult Protective Services in February after finding evidence the woman had been using her bank accounts and credit cards.

HCSO said Adult Protective Services reported the information to it in late February, starting their investigation.

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Investigators determined Dobbs-Gresham had stolen the victim’s bank card and forged the victim’s signature on a car title, illegally transferring ownership to herself.

Deputies said Dobbs-Gresham also stole her victim’s iPad and several other personal documents.

During a search of Dobbs-Gresham’s home in early April, investigators seized the vehicle, an iPad and the documents.

Warrants were issued on April 20 for Dobbs-Gresham’s arrest and she was taken into custody on May 3.

Deputies said Dobbs-Gresham was charged with several felonies, including:

Exploitation of an elder person (felony)

Financial transaction card theft (felony)

Theft by conversion (felony)

First degree forgery (felony)

Theft by taking (misdemeanor)

Dobbs-Gresham was released from the Hall County Jail on a $6,500 bond on May 4.

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