Ted Turner: Atlanta Braves, Gov. Kemp and others pay tribute to trailblazer

ATLANTA — Ted Turner, a media mogul, founder of CNN and former Atlanta Braves owner, has died at the age of 87.

Tributes and statements have been pouring in for Turner as news of his death has spread around Atlanta, the US and the world.

Here are the statements we have received so far,

Atlanta Braves

“Our good friend and former owner, Ted Turner was one of a kind - a brilliant businessman. consummate showman and passionate fan of his beloved Braves. Ted’s visionary leadership and innovative approach to broadcast television transformed the Braves into “America’s Team.’” Under his stewardship, the ballclub experienced one of the greatest runs of sustained excellence in Major League Baseball history and brought a World Series championship to Atlanta in 1995. Ted was also a legendary philanthropist whose compassion and generosity extended across the globe. We will miss you, Ted. You helped make us who we are today, and the Atlanta Braves are forever grateful for the impact you made on our organization and in our community."

Gov. Brian Kemp

“Ted Turner led a life as big as the American Dream he lived. Through his varied contributions to the world of business and civic leadership, he helped drive Atlanta, our state and the nation to new achievements. His media empire reimagined the American news cycle and broadcast TV as we know it, ultimately making his beloved Atlanta Braves “America’s Team” for decades. Ted Turner was a bold man, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, and even those who at times strongly disagreed with him respected him. That legacy continues to impact us today and ensures that he will be remembered by Georgians, Americans, and others around the world for many years to come. Marty, the girls, and I hold the Turner family in our prayers as they mourn Ted’s passing.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

“Titan. Visionary. Genius. Pioneer. Philanthropist. These words only begin to describe the late Ted Turner. And Atlanta is so much better because he chose to build much of his legacy here.

Today, Atlanta joins the world in mourning the loss of one of our city’s boldest thinkers and most generous spirits. Ted Turner transformed a local billboard business into a global media powerhouse. With CNN, he forever changed the way the world receives news. He was ahead of his time, sounding the alarm about the environment, championing peace and pushing our city and our world to dream bigger.

On behalf of the City of Atlanta, I offer my deepest condolences to the Turner and Seydel families and to all who were touched by his extraordinary life and legacy.”

Tony Ressler, Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ted Turner—a true original, a visionary, and a force of nature whose impact will be felt for generations. I was among those personally influenced by Ted. I first met him while working to raise capital to expand Turner Broadcasting during my time at Drexel many years ago. Even then, he was larger than life—boundless in imagination and willing to pursue his dreams on a scale that few could even contemplate.

Above all, Ted was committed to making the world a better place. Whether through his groundbreaking work in media, his dedication to environmental causes, or his philanthropic leadership, he consistently used his platform to drive meaningful change. For me personally, owning the Atlanta Hawks and following in his footsteps—even in a small way—has been one of the great honors of my life. Seeing his name raised above the rafters at State Farm Arena serves as a constant reminder of the standard he set and the legacy he built. In many respects, my work in Atlanta—through the Hawks, the transformation of State Farm Arena, and the development of Centennial Yards—are all extensions of that legacy, rooted in our shared belief that sports and community can come together to inspire, uplift, and create lasting impact.

Ted Turner showed us what it means to think boldly and act with purpose. His legacy will continue to guide and inspire all who strive to make a difference. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

President Donald J. Trump:

“Ted Turner, one of the Greats of All Time, just died. He founded CNN, sold it, and was personally devastated by the Deal because the new ownership took CNN, his ‘baby,’ and destroyed it. It became woke, and everything that he is not all about. Maybe the new buyers, wonderful people, will be able to bring it back to its former credibility and glory. Regardless, however, one of the Greats of Broadcast History, and a friend of mine. Whenever I needed him, he was there, always willing to fight for a good cause!”

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