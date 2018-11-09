0 Abrams' campaign sets up phone banks for voters to check on provisional ballots

ATLANTA - Although Republican Brian Kemp is claiming victory in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is not easing up on her push to make sure all provisional ballots are counted.

On Friday, the Abrams for Governor campaign and the Democratic Party of Georgia said they would host several provisional ballot chase phone banks across Georgia to secure the votes of Georgians who cast provisional ballots.

“These phone banks are a part of the Abrams for Governor campaign’s aggressive provisional ballot chase program to ensure that every eligible voter’s voice is heard, and every ballot is counted,” Abrams’ campaign said in a statement.

The Abrams Campaign has phone banks around the state calling voters who cast provisional ballots, urging them to cure their ballots. #ElectionOn2 pic.twitter.com/mt3hDhfoOL — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) November 9, 2018

On Friday, President Donald Trump weighed in on the race.

Trump tweeted that Kemp won the race and "it's time to move on."

.@BrianKempGA ran a great race in Georgia – he won. It is time to move on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

With a clear-but-narrow lead in unofficial returns, Kemp on Thursday stepped down as secretary of state.

He said he was turning his attention to his next job, but he's also been under intense criticism for how he's handled his own election so far.

RELATED STORIES:

The secretary of state's office says there are fewer than 22,000 provisional ballots left to count. That would not enough to force a December runoff.

The Abrams campaign says there could be more pending votes, and it is using litigation to find out.

Campaign officials said the office Kemp ran until Thursday has not been forthcoming enough about the details.

Deadlines are fast approaching to make sure every vote in the election counts.

A look at the split shows Kemp with 63,000 more votes than Abrams.

Voters who cast provisional ballots have until 5 p.m. Friday to go to the Board of Elections Office and sign them.

That is also when military and overseas absentee ballots are due.

All 159 counties have until Tuesday to certify their election results.

Then the state must certify results by Tuesday, Nov. 20.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.