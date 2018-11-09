ATLANTA - Add President Donald Trump to the growing list of people who have weighed in on the Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams gubernatorial race.
Trump tweeted Friday morning that Kemp won the race and "it's time to move on."
.@BrianKempGA ran a great race in Georgia – he won. It is time to move on!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018
Trump also sent a tweet about voting in Florida and Georgia in general.
You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018
BACKGROUND
Kemp is behaving like he's the next governor of Georgia, even though Abrams insists there are votes left to count.
With a clear-but-narrow lead in unofficial returns, Kemp on Thursday stepped down as secretary of state.
He said he was turning his attention to his next job, but he's also been under intense criticism for how he's handled his own election so far.
The secretary of state's office said there are fewer than 22,000 provisional ballots left to count. That would not be enough to force a December runoff.
The Abrams campaign said there could be more pending votes, and it is using litigation to find out.
Her campaign officials said the office Kemp ran until Thursday hasn't been forthcoming enough about the details.
