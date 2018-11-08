RAW VIDEO: Re-watch Kemp, Abrams news conferences in full

ATLANTA - Republican Brian Kemp and the legal team for Democrat Stacey Abrams both held news conferences on Thursday to talk about the Georgia governor's race.
Kemp spoke first, around 10 a.m., and was joined by current Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal.
Kemp said there are only an estimated 20,000 provisional ballots uncounted, and even if Abrams received 100 percent of that vote, he'd still win.
Kemp also announced that he would step down as secretary of state as of 11:59 a.m. so he could begin his transition to governor.
The Abrams news conference, held by her legal team, started just after noon.
The team said it believes there are enough outstanding votes to potentially cause a runoff or recount.
The Abrams campaign also announced that it will file a lawsuit in Dougherty County claiming that voters were denied the opportunity to cast ballots by mail during the general election.
