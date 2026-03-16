95-year-old wakes up in time to escape before massive tree falls on Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A line of strong to severe storms brought trees down across metro Atlanta. One woman says her 95-year-old mother barely woke up before a tree fell on their home.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach got a look at the backyard of a home on Dale Lane in southwest Atlanta, where a massive tree fell directly onto the second floor of a home.

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The tree smashed through the roof, walls and windows.

“It wasn’t a big crash…like a big whomphff," Tonia Steave said.

Steave was asleep a little before 6 a.m. as the storms and straight line winds moved through Atlanta. Thankfully, her 95-year-old mother woke up and got out of bed just in time.

“Something told her, she just got up and she walked into the other room and the tree came down right on her bed…so she would have been badly injured, if not killed," Steave said.

Police and paramedics responded after her mother slipped and fell as the rain and water from a broken pipe flooded the upstairs.

Her mother got checked out, but Steave said they won’t have much of a home to return to.

“We’re all OK, just have to find somewhere else to live,” she said. “…it’s just destroyed…just destroyed.”

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