87-year-old woman Tased by police while cutting dandelions, family says

CHATSWORTH, Ga. - A Chatsworth woman says she was stunned with a Taser by police while she was out cutting dandelions outside a boys and girls club.
Investigators said they got a 911 call from the club about the woman.
Police said when they got there, the woman didn’t put down the knife.
That’s when they shocked her with the Taser.
We’re working to speak with the woman’s family for a live report, starting on Channel 2 Action News Starting 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}