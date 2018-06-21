  • 71-year-old grandmother arrested after leaving children in hot car while shopping

    By: Matt Johnson

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 71-year-old grandmother faces charges after police say they found two young children in a hot car while she shopped at a Costco.

    Channel 2's Matt Johnson learned Cobb County police were quick to arrest her and charge her in this case.

    Police said Phyllis Townsend left the 4-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl in the car "parked in direct sunlight with no shade around."

    With how hot it's been outside, police said it's too dangerous to leave kids alone for a minute.

