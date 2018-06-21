71-year-old grandmother arrested after leaving children in hot car while shopping

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 71-year-old grandmother faces charges after police say they found two young children in a hot car while she shopped at a Costco.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson learned Cobb County police were quick to arrest her and charge her in this case.
Police said Phyllis Townsend left the 4-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl in the car "parked in direct sunlight with no shade around."
With how hot it's been outside, police said it's too dangerous to leave kids alone for a minute.
Grandmother arrested for leaving a 4 y/o and 9 y/o in a parked car "in direct sunlight with no shade around" while she shopped at a local Costco. Live report @ 5pm. pic.twitter.com/ZNGVw4KzHw— 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@MattWSB) June 21, 2018
