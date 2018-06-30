7 people shot at nightclub in south Georgia, authorities say

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in south Georgia are investigating a shooting that left seven people injured.
The shooting happened early Saturday morning at Studio 2.0 nightclub in Ashburn, which is 160 miles south of Atlanta.
No one was killed in the shooting, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Ashburn Police Department said it is investigating the shooting with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
GBI officials told Channel 2 Action News the club advertised a "county vs. county" gathering, and 150 to 200 people showed up.
Officers responded to the scene after a 911 call came in around 2:30 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they saw a crowd of people running away from the area, according to GBI officials.
Authorities said numerous empty beer bottles and suspected marijuana was discovered.
In total, seven people were shot and taken to Tifton Hospital after an argument between rival gang members escalated. Two were later airlifted to a hospital in Macon.
Club promoter, Tio Davis, 36, was arrested in the incident and charged with providing alcohol to people under 21.
