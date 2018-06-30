  • Man found dead in Chattahoochee River

    Updated:

    WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man's body was found submerged in the Chattahoochee River in White County.

    Authorities said a tourist made the discovery near Brucken Strasse in Helen around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

    Crews were able to identify the man as Gary Phillip Freeman Jr., 42, of Troy, Alabama. 

    Watch Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM for updates on this developing story. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Freeman appeared to have been visiting Helen, the GBI said.

    An autopsy will be performed by the GBI to determine how the man died. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories