Man found dead in Chattahoochee River

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man's body was found submerged in the Chattahoochee River in White County.
Authorities said a tourist made the discovery near Brucken Strasse in Helen around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Crews were able to identify the man as Gary Phillip Freeman Jr., 42, of Troy, Alabama.
Freeman appeared to have been visiting Helen, the GBI said.
An autopsy will be performed by the GBI to determine how the man died.
#GBI Investigation into death of man submerged in the Chattahoochee River pic.twitter.com/capBJjdiBw— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) June 30, 2018
