6-year-old Georgia boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by car on Fourth of July

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a car Thursday night.
LaGrange police say they were called to Robertson and Louise streets just before 9:30 p.m. on July 4.
When they got there, they found a 6-year-old boy who had been hit by a car.
The child was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital for treatment. There is no word on his current condition.
The driver was identified as a 25-year-old woman. It’s unclear if she could face charges.
