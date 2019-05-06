5 pounds of pot, $32K in cash, 3 guns confiscated in drug bust

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - A 21-year-old man was arrested after a months-long drug investigation in Habersham County.
According to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, David Anderson was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop. The arrest is the culmination of a 3-month investigation.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that they executed a search warrant at Anderson’s residence on Jess Kinney Road.
During the search, they found five pounds of marijuana, more than 150 THC vape cartridges, 100 hits of LSD, $32,000 in cash and three guns. The street value of the drugs was more than $30,000.
TRENDING STORIES:
Anderson is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotic and possession of a stolen firearm. He was taken to the Habersham County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}