Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America are all black — a first in pageant history

NEW YORK - When Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA on Thursday she helped cement herself as part of a historic pageant trio, ABC News reports.
For the first time in history, black women are wearing the winning crowns of all three of America's top pageants — Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America — at the same time.
Kryst, a North Carolina civil litigation attorney, completes the trio along with 2019 Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris and 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin.
So, this happened!!! God deserves all the thanks and praise for this incredible and life-changing moment. Last night was so surreal that I keep waiting to wake up. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, thanks to my friends and family who flew all the way to #RenoTahoe just to be there for me, and thanks to everyone who has sent me a text, DM, Facebook message, email, or called me. It is a blessing to have so much support from you all and I promise I’ll do my level best to respond to each one of you. Also, a huge thanks to my @sherrihill gown sponsor @shopmckenziejades and thanks to @stefaniesomers for my gorgeous earrings. I’m on my way to New York now to move into my new apartment and I couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful. I’m Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst. Please continue to follow my journey on my personal page @chesliekryst and on my @missusa account!!
Garris, a Connecticut high school senior, was crowned Sunday and plans to attend college to pursue her dreams of becoming a nurse.
Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, who won her competition in September, is a classically trained opera singer who represented the state of New York in the pageant.
Black women pageant winners are fairly new to the historically elite competitions. The first Miss America pageant was in 1921, but women of color were barred from competing until the 1940s due to a rule that said contestants must be of "the white race." Vanessa Williams was the first black pageant winner and was crowned Miss America in 1983.
The Miss USA contest was created in 1952 and it wasn't until 1990 that they crowned their first black contesant, Carole Anne-Marie Gis. The following year, Janel Bishop became the first black Miss Teen USA.
This story was written by Elizabeth Thomas for ABC News.
