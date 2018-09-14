5 law enforcement, EMS taken to hospital after coming in contact with unknown substance

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Two detectives, a drug task force agent and two EMS personnel are being treated after coming in contact with an unknown substance while executing a search warrant.
The Drug Task Force, along with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and City of Jasper Police Department, executed teh warrant at teh A-1 Smoke Shop on West Church Street Friday afternoon.
While searching the store, a Pickens County Sheriff's Detective came in contact with an unknown substance and immediately began "experiencing adverse health conditions and symptoms."
The detective was taken to the hospital. The other four public safety personnel who were exposed while treating the detective then began experiencing similar reactions.
The Cherokee County Hazardous Materials Team was called to the scene.
Businesses in the nearby area have been evacuated as a safety precaution.
