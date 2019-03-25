NASH COUNTY, N.C. - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says local and state authorities are currently searching for five men who broke out of a North Carolina jail -- and the Sheriff's Office needs help finding them.
[PHOTOS: 5 inmates escape from North Carolina jail, deputies say]
The suspects, who range in age from 22 to 30, are:
- David Marshal Viverette, 28, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 170 pounds.
- David Ruffin Jr., 30, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds.
- Keonte Daemoan Murphy, 23, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 170 pounds.
- Raheem D-Carlos Horne, 25, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 180 pounds.
- Laquaris Rashad Battle, 22, 6 feet, 6 inches tall, 155 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call 252-459-1510.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia's Luke Bryan surprises 'American Idol' contestant with unexpected gift
- Video shows man who sprayed apartment complex with bullets 2 days in a row
- Large hail, strong wind gusts possible with storms this afternoon
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}