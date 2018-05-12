4 years later and still no arrest in elderly couple's murder

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - This week marks the 4-year anniversary that an elderly couple of we killed at their Putnam County home.
Shirley Durmond was beaten and thrown into a lake. Russel Durmond was decapitated.
Four years later, the search for their killer continues on.
“We desperately, desperately need someone to do the right thing here and tell us who did this,” Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon.
The sheriff’s newest efforts to solve the case, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
