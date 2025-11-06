4 hurt after GSP chase with driver in stolen Kia in DeKalb County

At least four people, including a stolen car suspect, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a crash and chase with Georgia State Patrol.

The chase started around 7:16 p.m. when troopers spotted a driver in a stolen Kia K4 pulling out of a gas station on Redan Road and South Indian Creek Road in DeKalb County.

The troopers tried to pull the car over but said the driver took off east on Redan Road and a chase started.

About three miles into the chase, troopers said the Kia driver turned into the westbound lanes near Mill Lake Drive and hit a Nissan.

The impact spun the Nissan around and one trooper crashed into the back of the car. Another trooper had to pull a passenger from the Nissan.

GSP said the Kia driver crashed into three more cars, which trapped him inside the stolen car.

The Kia suspect and Nissan passenger were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two others had minor cuts and bruises. Troopers have not identified the suspect.

