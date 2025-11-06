Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates discuss issues at forum

ATLANTA — Six of the major Georgia gubernatorial candidates participated in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Politically Georgia Candidates Forum on Wednesday evening.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was at the forum and said the word of the night was “affordability.”

“If there’s one thing the Democratic landslide victory in the Public Service Commission race showed, is that Georgians are worried about affordability, from electric bills to taxes,” Elliot said.

Both Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates talked about it a lot at the forum.

“I want to use 10% of that $1.7 billion and use it as a jump start fund to help single parents who can’t, who can’t go back to work because they can’t afford childcare,” Democrat Geoff Duncan said.

Democrat Jason Esteves believes that affordability means expanding Medicaid. “I’m going to what we should’ve done a decade ago. Something that Stacey Abrams brought to the forefront, and that’s expand access to Medicaid,” Esteves said.

For Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, it means affordable housing. “It means the state is intentionally supporting builders who are working to increase our affordable housing stock,” Bottoms said.

Democrat Michael Thurmond also believes it’s in expanding Medicaid.

“And I have the knowledge and the skills and the ability to do what we hadn’t been able to do, which is expand Medicaid in Georgia,” Thurmond said.

For Republican Brad Raffensperger, it’s about capping property taxes. “I want us to be able to cap property taxes,” Raffensperger said.

For Republican Chris Carr, it’s about capping property taxes. “I want us to be able to cap property taxes. I think we can reduce the income tax to 3%,” Carr said.

Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones was also invited to attend. He declined the invitation due to a scheduling conflict.

