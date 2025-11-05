Atlanta postal carrier pleads guilty to stealing checks, mail, fraudulently obtaining PPP loan

ATLANTA — Former mail carrier Vershun Weaver has pleaded guilty to stealing U.S. Government treasury checks and fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Weaver, 33, of Atlanta, worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in 2023.

He was found with two U.S. Treasury checks in his wallet, which were intended for recipients on his delivery route. This discovery led to a federal investigation.

“Weaver abused his position and undermined the work of honest public servants,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Citizens should have absolute confidence that their mail is being handled and delivered, by carriers of impeccable integrity.”

In July 2023, a postal employee found Weaver’s wallet in his mail delivery truck and turned it in to a supervisor, who discovered the treasury checks. This prompted further investigation by federal agents.

TRENDING STORIES:

Agents found additional stolen mail in Weaver’s personal vehicle, further implicating him in the theft of mail from his delivery route.

Weaver also fraudulently obtained a PPP loan by submitting a fake income tax document, which he knew had not been filed with the IRS. He used the loan proceeds for personal expenses, violating the terms of the pandemic relief loan.

“This case sends a strong message to any U.S. Postal Service employee who decides to violate the public’s trust in this manner,” Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Ulrich of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said.

Weaver pleaded guilty to charges of making a false statement to the Small Business Administration and two counts of theft of mail by a Postal Service employee.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 9, 2026.

©2025 Cox Media Group