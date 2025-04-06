4 Georgians, 1 Alabaman plead guilty in money laundering, sextortion scheme

ATLANTA — A federal case in Michigan led to four men from Georgia and one from Alabama pleading guilty to playing a role in a sexual extortion scheme.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, the five men all pled guilty to conspiring to launder the money earned by Nigerian sex extortionists.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said five men “used online payment systems to collect sextortion proceeds and send them to a Nigerian individual they referred to as ‘The Plug.’”

The indictment against the five men said the sextortionists “had boys and young men create nude images,” then, when the sextortionists received the pictures, they allegedly had the victims send money “to the U.S.-based money launderers through online payment systems like Apple Pay, Cash App and Zelle.”

The launderers kept 20%, converting the rest into bitcoin to send to “The Plug,” who kept a portion, then sent the remaining funds to the sextortionists involved.

Federal officials said three Nigerian nationals were charged in a sextortion scheme in 2022 after 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, a victim, died.

The following five individuals pled guilty to conspiring to launder proceeds for Nigerian sex extortionists:

Dinsimore Guyton Robinson, 29, of Huntsville, Ala., pleaded guilty on January 22, 2025.

Kendall Ormond London, 32, of Lithonia, Ga., pleaded guilty on March 26, 2025.

Brian Keith Coldmon, Jr., 30, of Peachtree Corners, Ga., pleaded guilty on March 28, 2025.

Jarell Daivon Williams, 31, of McDonough, Ga. pleaded guilty on April 2, 2025.

Johnathan Demetrius Green, 32, of Stone Mountain, Ga., pleaded guilty on April 2, 2025.

“These individuals helped and profited from this awful, heartbreaking scheme and so they now will face the consequences,” Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said in a statement. The conspiracy offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The court will decide the sentences upon consultation with federal sentencing guidelines and the individual circumstances.

The FBI provides the following recommendations for how to protect yourself from sextortion schemes:

Be selective about what you share online. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you.

Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that people are who they claim to be. Images can be altered or stolen. In some cases, predators have even taken over the social media accounts of their victims.

Be suspicious if you meet someone on one game or app and that person asks you to start talking on a different platform.

Be in the know. Any content you create online—whether it is a text message, photo, or video—can be made public. And nothing actually “disappears” online. Once you send something, you don’t have any control over where it goes next.

Be willing to ask for help. If you are getting messages or requests online that don’t seem right, block the sender, report the behavior to the site administrator, or go to an adult. If you have been victimized online, tell someone. Being a victim of sextortion is not your fault. You can get through this challenge, even if it seems scary and overwhelming. There are people who want to help.





