4 college students including Atlanta high school graduate killed in tragic car accident in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. — An Atlanta native and three other college students have died after a crash in California, according to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate KABC.

KABC-TV reports that that wreck happened around 8:30 p.m., last Tuesday on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Investigators told KABC-TV that the 22-year-old driver Fraser Bohm was driving westbound when he lost control, hitting at least three parked vehicles, which then crashed into a group of women.

“Subsequently, those vehicles hit four female adults standing on the side of the roadway near the parked vehicles,” Lost Hills Sheriff’s Capt. Jennifer Seetoo told KABC-TV. “The four females were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Pepperdine University identified the students killed in the crash as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams, all seniors at the university’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts. They were also sorority sisters, KABC-TV reports.

Williams is from Atlanta and graduated from St. Pius X Catholic School.

St. Pius released the following statement regarding the passing of Williams:

We are heartbroken over the unexpected passing of Deslyn Williams from the Class of 2020. Deslyn and three of her fellow Pepperdine University students lost their lives in a tragic accident on Tuesday, October 17. We extend our deepest condolences to all of their family and friends. May almighty God bless them with His peace and strength, and may Deslyn find love, joy, and peace in Heaven with Christ.

Pepperdine’s University President Jim Gash shared the following statement in part:

No day is more devastating to a tightly knit university community than the day that forces us to come together in grief and sorrow. Earlier today, we learned that four precious lives who brought joy and light to our campus were taken from us suddenly, tragically, and incomprehensibly. Indeed, one of the greatest mysteries of life is when and why our time on this earth is cut short. In such times, we hold firm to our faith in the God who sustains and nourishes us even when—and especially when—we experience life’s most significant losses.

When the weight of grief feels insurmountable and we find ourselves walking in a dark valley, my hope is that we experience the comfort and presence of our God who promises to walk with us and give us strength. As we walk this path together, I pray we gain strength and comfort from one another. In the embrace of our community, we also pray for the fortitude to navigate this painful journey knowing that we are not alone.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told KABC-TV Tuesday that speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Two other victims were rushed to a hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

A witness told KABC-TV that a fraternity party was being held near the site of the crash, which she reportedly witnessed in front of her home. When asked if the four victims were planning to attend a fraternity party, Traffic Detective Roger Schultz told KABC-TV that based on the investigation so far, they were planning to “meet up with people,” but did not know any other details.

Bohm was arrested at the scene on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. KABC-TV reports that he has since been released, with the sheriff’s office saying the investigation is ongoing.

