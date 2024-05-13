Driver in critical condition, 4 others injured after crashing into oncoming traffic in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a crash in DeKalb County.
On Sunday, at 3:21 a.m., officers responded to Britt Road in the area of Skyler Place about an accident.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a traffic collision involving two vehicles.
Police said a 26-year-old man was driving when it appeared he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another sedan.
The 26-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Police said four others in the second car were also taken to a hospital and they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
