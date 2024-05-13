Driver in critical condition, 4 others injured after crashing into oncoming traffic in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a crash in DeKalb County.

On Sunday, at 3:21 a.m., officers responded to Britt Road in the area of Skyler Place about an accident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a traffic collision involving two vehicles.

Police said a 26-year-old man was driving when it appeared he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another sedan.

The 26-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said four others in the second car were also taken to a hospital and they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Emory students prepare for graduation at different location this year

©2023 Cox Media Group