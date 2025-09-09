4 charged with shoplifting from Georgia Bath & Body Works

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several suspects were arrested in connection with a shoplifting incident at a Georgia Bath and Body Works on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bibb County deputies said they received a call around 11 a.m., about four women inside the store on Presidential Parkway hiding merchandise inside store’s bags.

Deputies said they drove away in a dark Honda Accord. A witness told investigators the suspects was in a parking lot along Mercer University Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspects were identified as Dondrea Katia Sallad, 28, Yarshae Remairia Dent, 32, Nigeria Lashaine McClendon, 30, and Ashele Shana Floyd Syed, 34.

All of them were charged with felony theft by shoplifting.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows deputies recovering the stolen items. While the exact amount of products stolen was not released, a BCSO spokesperson said the suspects stole well over a $1,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to officials, Sallad was also wanted in connection with four previous shoplifting cases, while McClendon was wanted for a previous case. Dent faced an additional charge of probation violation.

The suspects were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and are currently being held without bond.

©2025 Cox Media Group