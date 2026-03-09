4 arrested after Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

BIBB COUNTY — Four people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested Saturday morning for allegedly robbing an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred just after 10:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Roy Ave in Bibb County.

The driver was attempting to deliver a package that required a one-time passcode, but the homeowner couldn’t provide the pin.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, three people came up to the driver while he was trying to help the woman. One man pointed a gun at the driver before the group took the package and ran into the home.

Deputies were able to get inside the home, arrest the suspects and recover the gun used in the robbery.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as: 35-year-old Tiffini Pittman, 18-year-old Aaminah Murphy and 17-year-old Tyquavious Mason.

Both Murphy and Mason face charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. Pittman faces more extensive charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault and interference with government property. She was also charged with five counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody. Deputies have not released his name because of his age.

He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, interference with government property, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Pittman, Murphy and Mason were transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. The juvenile was transferred to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

