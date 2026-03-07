Shaq tells teen his basketball dream has come true

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A teen had his dream come true, thanks to Dream On 3. And he received a special visit from an NBA superstar with the news on March 5.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office joined Chief Shaquille O’Neal to surprise Brandon Simmons.

Brandon experienced a life-altering accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down. But Thursday’s news brought a moment of joy.

Scandrett and O’Neal personally visited Brandon to tell him he will be heading to Minneapolis for a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He will travel to Minneapolis for courtside seats and the opportunity to meet his favorite Timberwolves player, Anthony Edwards.

“It was truly special spending time with Brandon and meeting his incredible family, friends and wonderful people who made this day happen. Seeing the joy on his face as the surprise unfolded was a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the impact of a community that shows up for one another,” the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

