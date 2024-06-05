4 alleged ‘Everybody Eats’ gang members indicted in Athens 3-year-old’s death

ATHENS, Ga. — Four suspects arrested in the shooting death of an Athens 3-year-old have been indicted on gang and murder charges.

Kyron Zarco, 3, was shot and killed on March 8 at a mobile home park off Spring Valley Road in what police say was likely a gang-related shooting. A bullet also grazed his 9-year-old brother’s leg.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police arrested Julian Cubillos, Jayden Brown, Dakious Echols, and Desmontrez Mathis, who officials say are members of the “Everybody Eats” criminal street gang.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Chris Carr announced indictments against all four suspects on malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act charges.

“The death of three-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith is a tragedy that should have never occurred, and we’re committed to ensuring those responsible are held fully accountable for their actions,” Carr said.

We’re going through the indictment, for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Carr says his office has worked with Athens-Clarke police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on stopping gang violence in the county.

Since July 2022, they have indicted at least 21 people in nine separate cases. At least five shootings between April 2022 and March 2024 have turned deadly, including the most recent shooting that took Zarco’s life.

“Our hearts still grieve with the family of Kyron Zarco whose tragic loss shook the Athens community,” said Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters. “I am proud of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s men and women who acted quickly to identify and locate those responsible. Our commitment to stopping gun and gang violence in the Athens community remains unwavering as we partner with the Attorney General’s Office to bring justice for Kyron and his family.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Family, strangers grieve 3-year-old’s murder in Athens

©2024 Cox Media Group