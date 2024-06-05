22-year-old Hall County woman killed after car veers off road, plows into tree

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old Gainesville woman was killed when her car went off the road and plowed into a tree on Monday morning, according to Access WDUN.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The accident happened on Hog Mountain Road around 9:30 a.m. Family members have identified the victim as Viktoriya Rudishina.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Viktoriya’s light shone brightly in the lives of those who knew her. She was a joyful and happy soul, always wearing a smile that lit up the room. Her kindness and compassion knew no bounds, and she was always willing to lend a helping hand,” friends of the family wrote on GoFundMe. “Her passing leaves a void in our hearts, but her legacy of love, kindness, and joy will forever be cherished.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rudishina went to Mill Creek High School and then the University of North Georgia, according to her social media profiles. She leaves behind her parents, an older sister and younger brother.

Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the crash.

The Slavic community has raised nearly $30,000 to help with funeral expenses. You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

Gwinnett police searching for 16-year-old last seen on security camera running out front door

©2024 Cox Media Group