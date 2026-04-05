4 accused of stealing from USPS in Georgia mail theft investigation

MACON, Ga. — Four suspects were accused of stealing mail from the U.S. Postal Service in Bibb County.

Two of the suspects were USPS employees, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Anthony Tyler Thomas and 28-year-old Toni Jones-Coleman were taken into custody as suspects in a mail theft investigation.

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Thomas was arrested at the Zebulon Road post office, while Jones-Coleman turned herself in.

Deputies said both Thomas and Jones-Coleman were USPS employees.

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Later the same day, Savon Lashaun Harris, 37, and Summer Battle, 46, were identified as suspects.

Harris and Battle turned themselves in the same day, the sheriff’s office said in an update.

Deputies said all four suspects have since made bond and were released.

Here are the charges each suspect faces:

Anthony Tyler Thomas: Theft by possession of stolen property (felony)

Theft by possession of stolen property (felony) Toni Jones-Coleman: Theft by taking (felony)

Theft by taking (felony) Savon Lashaun Harris: Theft by possession of stolen property (felony)

Theft by possession of stolen property (felony) Summer Battle: Theft by possession of stolen property (felony)

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