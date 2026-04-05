3 entrances to a popular shopping center will be closed as crews repave a metro Atlanta street

ROSWELL, Ga. — Starting Monday, a section of a busy Roswell road will be closed to traffic.

According to the City of Roswell, the section of Hardscrabble Road between King Road and Woodstock Road/SR 92 will be closed from Monday to Friday for resurfacing.

The city said the road section will be closed to through-traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, but flaggers will be there to ensure residents can access the neighborhoods in the area.

The construction project was scheduled during Fulton County Schools’ Spring Break to reduce impacts on daily traffic, officials said.

The city said this allowed them to shrink the road closure time from eight days to four days.

The closure will impact the entrances to the Roswell Corners shopping center but access from Woodstock Road and Mountain Park Road will still be open.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and follow posted signage, as well as expect traffic delays in the area.

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