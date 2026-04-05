Rain expected through Easter morning

Easter morning is starting off rainy and mild.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says morning temperatures are in the 60s.

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The metro Atlanta area will dry out and turn breezy Sunday afternoon with cooler but near normal temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Dry weather will be back for most of the week ahead with lots of sunshine.

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On Monday, morning lows will be in the 40s with highs near 70.

Expect the weather to warm up on Friday and heading into the next weekend.

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