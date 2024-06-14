3-year-old stabbed by 17-year-old girl in North Georgia

COHUTTA, Ga. — A 3-year-old Georgia girl was stabbed by a teenager in Cohutta, according to News Channel 9.

The incident happened Thursday at a home on Derby Drive in Whitfield County.

The sheriff told News Channel 9 that a family member took the child to a nearby EMS station and the child was flown to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The child’s identity and condition have not been released. It’s unclear if the child and the teenager are related.

