3 women try to rob pharmacy owner at gunpoint; man fights back

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for three women after an attempted robbery at a local pharmacy.
The incident happened on April 24 around 3:30 p.m. at Pci Pharmacy located on N. Decatur Road.
Officials confirmed with Channel 2's Christian Jennings three women were seen trying to a rob the pharmacy owner at gunpoint, pepper spraying him in the face when he did what most in his position would be hesitant to do, fight back.
The owner quickly grabbed the gun from one of the women, and it was all caught on camera before the suspects got away.
The exclusive surveillance video and the reason the victim says he knew he had to immediately spring into action -- on Channel 2 Action News, starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}