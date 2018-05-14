ATLANTA - Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a home Monday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.
According to police, officers were called to a home on Delmar Lane Northwest around 1:30 p.m.
Witnesses said the vehicle crashed into the home, and at least four people ran from the scene.
The person inside the home at the time of the crash was not injured.'
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates on this developing story.
