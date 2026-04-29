3 new fire stations could be on their way to metro Atlanta county

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three new fire stations may be coming to a major metro Atlanta county, but a vote to approve them is waiting on an audit.

The DeKalb County Commission is discussing plans to put new fire stations in place in three cities: Decatur, Lithonia and Tucker.

According to commission documents about the projects, the overall cost will be about $26.6 million.

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At Tuesday’s commission meeting, a final decision was deferred.

Before making it to the full commission for discussion, Interim Fire Chief Melvin Carter presented the proposal to members of the Employee Relations and Public Safety Committee.

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During the presentation on April 21, Carter said the plan for three new fire stations would include replacing two older ones built in 1952 and 1968 in Tucker and Decatur, respectively.

Going forward, and once fully approved, Fire Station 5 in Tucker would be at 4329 Cowan Road, while Fire Station 16 in Decatur would be at 4242 Arthur Queen Drive.

Fire Station 27 will be on Pleasant Hill Road in what Carter described as the extreme southeast of the county, an area that is currently underserved.

“We’re excited to provide better coverage in that part of the county,” Carter told the commission.

Carter told the commissioners that the fire department is exploring options for building two other fire stations near Blackburn Park and in Brookhaven.

An audit for the proposal is pending, so it cannot go to a full vote yet, leading to a two-week deferral before returning for vote consideration.

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