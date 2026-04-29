Another metro Atlanta county issues burn ban, will end in October

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Beginning Friday, burn permits will not be issued in another metro Atlanta county.

Starting May 1, the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office will stop giving commercial and residential applicants permits to burn anything.

The move comes as Georgia is in a statewide drought alert, with wildfires still raging in the southern portion of the state.

According to the county, burning any yard or land clearing fires will not be allowed.

However, cooking and warming fires are still OK to burn, but officials urge the public to have a water source or other way to put out the fire ready and nearby.

The ban will remain in effect until Oct. 1.

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