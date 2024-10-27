3 killed in crash may have been involved in deadly Albany State homecoming shooting

ALBANY, Ga. — A crash ended with three people dead and a driver seriously injured on Sunday. Officials believe the group was connected to the deadly shooting during Albany State’s homecoming weekend, WALB-TV reports.

The crash happened Sunday morning. Georgia State Patrol says the driver, who was going 75 mph in a 40 mph zone, wouldn’t pull over when troopers turned on their emergency lights for a traffic stop.

GSP told WALB-TV that the driver went over a set of railroad tracks “at a very high rate of speed” and crashed after the car went airborne.

When troopers caught up, they found the driver still in his seat and asked if anyone else was inside the car. They found three passengers who were ejected. They were declared dead at the scene.

Troopers said they searched the car and found loaded guns, which were traced back to a shooting at Albany State during homecoming weekend.

A 19-year-old from metro Atlanta died in the shooting while four other victims were injured by the gunfire.

GSP investigators and Albany police believe the three people killed in the crash on Sunday were suspects connected to the shooting.

GSP has not identified the people killed in the crash. WALB-TV spoke to the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office who released the following names.

18-year-old Jakwon Hill

20-year-old Zion McClendon

17-year-old Quantavious Vicks

The crash remains under investigation.

