Man stabs woman several times inside north GA store before stabbing himself in the parking lot

DALTON, Ga. — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at a store in north Georgia.

Dalton police say Terry Lee Chamlee, 67, walked into the Rose’s discount store on Friday afternoon and stabbed a woman several times before running out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He tried running away, but a Dalton police officer stopped him in the parking lot. Instead of surrendering, the man started stabbing himself in the chest several times.

Chamlee fell and was taken into custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ambulances took Chamlee and the victim, whose identity has not been released, to the hospital. There is no word on either of their conditions.

Investigators say his charges have not been finalized, but will include aggravated assault and attempted murder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group