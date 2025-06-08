3 charged with kidnapping, beating victim to point of losing consciousness in south GA

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested and charged in an assault case, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On May 28, the Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate a report of a kidnapping and aggravated assault case in Soperton, Ga.

The victim told authorities Dean Tanner, 30, Lauren Bailey, 43, and Jeff Sconyers, 51, assaulted him at a home on Tarrytown Road.

According to investigators, the suspects then kidnapped the victim and drove him to a home on Pine Street in Vidalia.

Tanner, Bailey, and Sconyers beat the victim again to the point that he lost consciousness, the GBI said. While at the home in Vidalia, they also searched for items they suspected the victim of stealing from a warehouse Bailey owned, officials said.

The GBI said after searching for the items, Tanner, Bailey, and Sconyers drove the victim to a secluded area in the woods in Ailey, Ga., where they sexually assaulted the victim.

Tanner, of Tarrytown, Ga., Bailey, of Vidalia, and Sconyers, of Vidalia, were arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in Treutlen County.

More charges are expected for the alleged crimes that occurred in Vidalia.

All three were booked into the Treutlen County Jail on May 29.

The GBI investigation is ongoing.

